iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $190.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.