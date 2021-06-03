iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

