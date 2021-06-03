iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

