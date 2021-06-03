iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $320.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.58. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $219.37 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.