iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,008,060 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

