IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.53 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $87.53 million and $8.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,020,906,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,514,310 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

