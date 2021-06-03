Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15.

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

