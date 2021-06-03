Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

