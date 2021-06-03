Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,337 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the typical volume of 731 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $887.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $822.95. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

