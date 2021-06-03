Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,091 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 379 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 258,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

