Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 17,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,012% compared to the typical volume of 578 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

