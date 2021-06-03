Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

