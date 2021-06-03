Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,140. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.