International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

