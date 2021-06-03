Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $60,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

