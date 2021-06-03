Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

