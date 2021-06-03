INT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. INT has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00104630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.01019148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.