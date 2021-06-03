InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 0.2%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30. 228,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,012,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InspireMD by 753.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

