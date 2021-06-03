Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.