Insider Selling: Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73.

On Monday, April 12th, David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

