Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells 66,285 Shares of Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

