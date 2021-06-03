Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells 66,285 Shares of Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.