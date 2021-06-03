Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 4,289 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 13,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.15.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

