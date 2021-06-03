Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,905 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,910,755.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

