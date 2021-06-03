Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 69,707 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $671.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $347.10 and a 12-month high of $676.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.