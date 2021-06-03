Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $316,717.11 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11.

MDT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 5,994,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

