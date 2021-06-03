Insider Selling: Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

