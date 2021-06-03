Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Insider Sells 12,383 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Joseph Adelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

