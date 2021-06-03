Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

