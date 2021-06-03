Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 74,969 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.
FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
