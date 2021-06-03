Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 74,969 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

