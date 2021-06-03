Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells 8,711 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.02. 70,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

