Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 32,239 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

