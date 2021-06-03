Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

