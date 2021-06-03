Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

