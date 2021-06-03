Innovative Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

