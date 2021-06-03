Innovative Portfolios LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.59. 2,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

