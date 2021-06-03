Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $259,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

