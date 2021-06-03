Innovative Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 3,482 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Robert Half International comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 645,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,721. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.