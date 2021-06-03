Innovative Portfolios LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,221,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,760,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.68. 21,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

