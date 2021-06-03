Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,983,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,736,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

