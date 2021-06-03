Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $142,263.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

