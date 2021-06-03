Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $142,263.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
