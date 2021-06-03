IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 193,895 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 193,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,163 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

