IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

