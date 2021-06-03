IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth $244,000. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $159.20 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.94.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $3,324,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

