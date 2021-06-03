IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

