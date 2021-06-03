IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $45,097,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.80 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

