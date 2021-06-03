IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

