Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.70. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 28,890 shares changing hands.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Immunovant by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.