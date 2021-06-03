Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.22

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 49721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.