IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 4611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

