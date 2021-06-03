IMAX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.99 on Thursday. IMAX has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

